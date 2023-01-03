Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.09.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

