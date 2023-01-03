Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

