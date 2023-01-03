Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

