Versor Investments LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Jabil by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 28.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

