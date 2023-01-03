Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

