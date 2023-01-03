Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

