Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

