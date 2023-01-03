Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.