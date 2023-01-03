Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 247,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 141,254 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

