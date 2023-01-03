Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

