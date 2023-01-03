Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 3.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.