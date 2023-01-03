Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.