Chronos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.