106,258 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.