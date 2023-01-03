106,258 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

