Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

TLT opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.