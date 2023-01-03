Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

