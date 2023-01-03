Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

