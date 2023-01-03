Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 233.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

