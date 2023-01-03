HM Payson & Co. Sells 28,794 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

