Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

