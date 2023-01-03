HM Payson & Co. Has $4.95 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $353.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.