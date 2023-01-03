Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.