Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

