Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

