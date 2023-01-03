HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,792 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,881 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.19% of HP worth $48,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 319,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 187,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

