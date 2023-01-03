Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $125,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.