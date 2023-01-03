KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 634.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

