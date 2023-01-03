Simulations Plus (SLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. Simulations Plus has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.63-$0.67 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

