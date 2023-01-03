UniFirst (UNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. UniFirst has set its FY23 guidance at $7.10-7.50 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UniFirst by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UniFirst by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in UniFirst by 24.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

