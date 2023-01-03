Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

About Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 89.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

