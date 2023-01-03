Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $30.06.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
