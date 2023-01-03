Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.