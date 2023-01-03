Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

