Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

