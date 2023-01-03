Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 74,884 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $291,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OEF opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
