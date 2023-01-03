Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Westlake by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 670,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

WLK opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

