Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 406,169 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,169 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $226,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

