National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3,140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

