Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NESR. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,297,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

