Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

