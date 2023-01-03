Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

