Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.