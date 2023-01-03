Denali Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander’s worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.96 and a 12 month high of $274.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

