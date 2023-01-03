OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 608,846 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,304,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

