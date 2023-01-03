Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

