Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Buckle Stock Up 0.2 %

BKE opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

