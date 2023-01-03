Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 170,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

