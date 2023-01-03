Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.