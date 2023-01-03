Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Marqeta by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta Profile

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.