Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $390,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $927.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

