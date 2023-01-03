General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $84,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $40,141,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

